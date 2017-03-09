Club bouncer back on the stand in Aaron Hernandez trial

BOSTON (WPRI) — The double-murder trial for former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez continues today, with a bouncer from the club Hernandez and the victims attended back on the stand.

WATCH: live coverage of the Aaron Hernandez trial

Bouncer Jamie Furtado is back on the stand Thursday morning testifying about what he saw the night of the shooting.

Wednesday, Aquilino Freire and Raychides Gomes-Sanches, who were both passengers in the back seat of the BMW that Hernandez allegedly fired into after leaving a Boston club, testified. Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado died after being shot several times.

Wednesday, the defense appealed to try to block Gomes-Sanches’ testimony, but the court denied that motion.

Prosecutors allege that Hernandez killed the two men after an altercation inside the club in which Abreu bumped into him and spilled a drink.