Police: Twin River robbery suspect grabbed bag of cash and ran

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspect who state police said grabbed a bag of cash from Twin River casino was arrested in downtown Providence Thursday afternoon.

According to Maj. Dennis Fleming, an armored car employee was using a cart to deliver bags of cash to an ATM at the casino when the suspect grabbed one of the bags and ran off.

Fleming said eyewitnesses were able to give a description of the man, and state police detectives assigned to the Gaming Unit at the casino, as well as Lincoln police officers, gave chase.

The detectives followed the suspect as he traveled south on Route 146 and into Providence where, Fleming said, the man was arrested without incident near Providence Place.

Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name. However, he’s expected to be arraigned sometime Thursday afternoon.

As for the money, Fleming said the bag of cash was recovered.

He said there is no evidence a weapon was used in the robbery.

