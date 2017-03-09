US Attorney: “Codfather” to plead guilty later this month

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A New Bedford fishing magnate will plead guilty to federal charges this month.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced the change in plea Wednesday. The change of plea is set for March 16th.

Owner of largest commercial fishing business in New England to plead guilty on 3/16 to evading fishing quotas &smuggling profits to Portugal — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) March 8, 2017

Carlos Rafael, known as the “Codfather,” was accused of lying to federal authorities for years about the quanity and species of fish his boats caught in order to evade federal fishing quotas. Prosecutors alleged that he also sold fish for cash and smuggled that cash to his native Portugal through Logan Airport in Boston.

Federal investigators announced the charges last February after a lengthy undercover investigation and a raid on his New Bedford property.

Rafael is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine for the fraud charges and up to five years in prison and a fine for conspiracy.