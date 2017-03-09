What is clean eating and how do you benefit?

SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — The goal of clean eating is to limit or eliminate processed foods that contain such additives such as sugar, salt and preservatives and instead consume foods that are as close to their natural form as possible.

Misty Duchnik is a registered dietitian.

“People are going back to the root of nutrition and the root of food production,” she explained, adding, “You’re basically buying the food without added things so you’re not getting extra substances in your food.”

Clean eaters avoid canned goods, increase their whole grains, whole fruits and vegetables and choose clean sugars like maple syrup, honey and dehydrated sugar cane juice.

Duchnik said, “When we start refining these foods, we’re taking away vital nutrients and that’s where it becomes a problem.”

One way of making chicken salad clean is by using chicken without antibiotics, beans that are fresh and veggies that are home grown.

By upping your intake of clean foods, you’ll likely see a boost to your immune system and experience other health benefits, according to Duchnik.

“Those things are going to be full of nutrients like fiber and vitamins and minerals and that’s truly what keeps us healthy. That’s what keeps our skin healthy. That’s what keeps our digestive system healthy,” she said.

Another benefit of clean eating is you may discover you have much more energy.