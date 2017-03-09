Whole Foods recalls cheeses from nine stores because of a health risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – In response to Vulto Creamery’s recall of soft wash- rind raw milk cheeses, Whole Foods Market is recalling the products from nine stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New York out of an abundance of caution.

The cheeses may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Vulto Creamery issued the recall after testing done by the FDA and the New York Department of Agriculture came back positive for listeria in two lots of Ouleout cheese.

The recall includes Vulto Creamery Ouleout and Miranda soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses which were cut and packaged in clear plastic wrap with scale labels beginning with PLU codes 0200305 and 0200306 and “sell by” dates from 12/27/2016 to 03/28/2017.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Ouleout products were sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:

350 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield, CT

115 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA

Miranda products were sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:

170 Great Road, Bedford, MA

575 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA

647 Washington Street, Newton, MA

2 Somerset Street, Portland, ME

1425 Central Avenue, Albany, NY

250 7th Ave, New York, NY

270 Greenwich Street, New York, NY

Consumers who have purchased any of these recalled products can bring their receipts to the store for a full refund.