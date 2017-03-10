After ‘Just like him’ remark, defense moves for mistrial in Hernandez case

BOSTON (WPRI) — The defense counsel for former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez moved for a mistrial Friday morning, saying a witness violated rules set down by the judge.

In testimony Thursday, former nightclub bouncer Raychides Gomes-Sanches testified the shooter of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, or someone in the car with the shooter, was white, “just like him,” and nodding to Hernandez.

Defense attorney Ronald Sullivan said it violated a pretrial order not to make an in-court identification of the shooter, and also argued that Sanches’s description of the killer was tainted by things he heard after the murders.

As reported by CBS Boston, Sullivan became vocal, barking at the judge in court that his client “[has] been prejudiced every day. Every day in this hearing. And I cannot stand idly by.”

Judge Jeffrey Locke responded that the testimony did not identify a perpetrator, but just compared skin tone to Aaron Hernandez. Based on a transcript of Sanches’s testimony, he said he didn’t see a basis for declaring a mistrial, but was set to review video of the testimony later before making a final ruling.

Hernandez is accused of shooting the two victims in 2012, after prosecutors say he felt disrespected after one of the men bumped into him at Cure Lounge, spilling his drink.