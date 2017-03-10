Charlestown family recovering after devastating fire

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A Charlestown family is relying on community support as it recovers from a devastating fire.

“It makes us feels a lot better to have the community pull together and help us,” Melissa Poulin said. “That’s the only reason we have clothes on is because what people have donated.”

Chris and Melissa Poulin are temporarily living in North Providence with two of their kids. Chris’s biological daughter, Mia, is still recovering from third-degree burns that covered 13 percent of her body.

“The doctors expect her to make a full recovery,” Chris said.

Poulin said his 16-year-old daughter remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. On Friday, Chris said Mia opened her eyes and smiled for the first time in a week.

Officials still do not know what started the fire at the Poulin home.

Chris and Melissa were in their bedroom, when they saw smoke under their door. They said they immediately ran out of their

Mia, who is a quadriplegic, is not able to walk on her own. Chris ran back inside to grab his daughter, who was laying on her hospital bed.

“The black smoke covered her while she was on her hospital bed,” he explained. “So, I had to pull her down. I stuck her feet underneath my arm and crawled her out the backdoor of the house.”

“We were standing there watching the house burn down while they were all still inside,” Melissa said. “The windows were shattered and the flames were shooting out.”

Melissa Poulin watched her childhood home burn down that day. Her and her husband said they hope to rebuild on the same property, which they were renting from her mother.