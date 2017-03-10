Coyote caught in trap around town in Middletown under investigation

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s law enforcement division is investigating reports of a coyote caught in an illegally set trap in the area of Middletown.

The DEM’s Gail Mastrati said Friday the department had learned earlier in the week the coyote with a leghold trap on its foot had been seen around town; they have yet to find the coyote and free it or determine if the trap was illegally set. Environmental police searched the area where the coyote was reported by eyewitnesses, but they were unable to locate the animal.

It’s illegal to set a trap with steel jaws to trap a coyote or any “fur-bearing” mammal or other animal, according to Rhode Island General Law 20-16-8, unless you have applied to the DEM for a permit to use a trap on your property, and there is no other way to “reasonably abate” the animal nuisance. A person convicted of the crime could face a fine up to $500 and/or up to a year in prison. Any trapping license and privilege to trap would also be revoked for one year from the date of conviction.

The Conservation Agency, which ran the Narragansett Bay Coyote Study, said Friday that “Cliff,” a coyote that gained notoriety last fall for appearing around Newport, is not the same coyote spotted this week. The agency’s president, Numi Mitchell, added they’d received another sighting report Friday morning.