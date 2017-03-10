Craftsman recalls portable table saws due to risk of collapse

Related Coverage Whole Foods recalls cheeses from nine stores because of a health risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After receiving a number of incident reports, Craftsman recalled about 46,000 portable table saws.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the saw’s stand can collapse unexpectedly, posing a risk of laceration and impact injuries.

The company has received 11 reports of this happening, nine of which resulted in injuries including broken bones and a partial fingernail amputation.

The table saws were sold at Sears from April 2014 through Oct. 2016. The recall includes Craftsman 10-inch table saws with model number 137.415030.

Consumers should stop using the saws and contact Rexon Industrial Corp. at 866-934-6360 during standard business hours for a free replacement stand.

L.L. Bean is also recalling some of its snowshoes because they can crack during use, posing a fall hazard.

The CPSC says the 25-30 inch Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes were sold from Nov. 2016 through Feb. 2017.

No injuries have been reported, but L.L. Bean says you should stop using the snowshoes and contact them for a refund.

Whole Foods also issued a recall this week of certain cheeses because they could be contaminated with listeria.