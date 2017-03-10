Cryptic Instagram post fuels Garroppolo trade rumors

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Is is staying, or isn’t he?

Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw some gasoline on the fires of speculation Friday morning with an Instagram post reading “so grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.”

Garoppolo has been the subject of trade rumors since the end of the season, with particular interest from the Cleveland Browns. He filled in while the redoubtable Tom Brady served a four-game Deflategate suspension to start the season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Reporters covering the Patriots and the league have been scrambling to confirm that a deal is imminent, but a source close to Garoppolo tells NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that no deal is in place.

Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

The team provided a customary ‘no comment’ to several Boston news outlets Friday.