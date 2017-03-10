Daycare worker charged after child suffers injury

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – An East Providence woman has been charged with assault and battery on a child at a daycare center.

According to Chief Craig Mace of the Seekonk Police Department, 33 year-old Crystal Salisbury was working at Briarwood Child Academy on Taunton Avenue when the 17 month-old child was injured.

Mace said it happened a few minutes before 1 p.m. on March 7. Police were called regarding the injury to the child and determined that “the employee maneuvered the child in a manner described as dropping the child several inches onto an aluminum-framed cot,” Mace wrote in a news release Friday.

The child’s face hit the aluminum framing, causing an injury to the child’s nose. The child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Mace said that Salisbury wasn’t there at the daycare when police officers arrived and was reportedly fired, but investigators interviewed her later. She was cooperative and Mace said that it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police charged Salisbury with assault and battery on a child with injury and said that she “recklessly permitted the child to suffer bodily injury.”