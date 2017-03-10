In the Kitchen: Hazelnut Tiramisu

By Courtney Rezendes Published:

Courtney Rezendes joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make her Hazelnut Tiramisu.

Ingredients:

  • 6 large egg yolks
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 1/4 cup mascarpone cheese (softened)
  • 1/2 cup Nutella (hazelnut spread)
  • 1 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2  tsp cinnamon
  • 2 -7 oz packages Italian Lady Fingers
  • 1 cup cold espresso brewed
  • 1/2 cup hazelnut flavored liquor
  • 2 tablespoons coffee flavored liquor
  • 1 ounce cocoa for dusting

Directions:

  1. In the top bowl of a double boiler (once water comes to a boil), combine egg yolks and sugar. Once water comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low.  Cook for about 10 minutes (while constantly whisking) or until sugar has mostly dissolved.
  2. Remove yolk mixture from heat.  Whip the egg mixture with a mixer until yolks are thick and pale colored.
  3. In a separate bowl, mix together mascarpone cheese and Nutella.
  4. Add the mascarpone, Nutella mixture to the egg yolk and sugar mixture. Beat until well combined.
  5. In a separate bowl, whip the cream, vanilla and cinnamon to stiff peaks.
  6. Gently fold the whipped cream into the Nutella, mascarpone and egg mixture. Set mixture in the refrigerator as you gather ingredients for assembly.
  7. Mix cold espresso with the hazelnut liquor and coffee liquor.
  8. Dip the lady fingers into the mixture just to get them wet. Do not soak Lady fingers or they will be mushy!
  9. Place lady fingers in the bottom of a 9 inch square baking dish (or another similar container).
  10. Grab the Nutella mascarpone mixture out of the refrigerator and gently spoon half of the mixture over soaked lady fingers.
  11. Repeat this process with another layer of soaked lady fingers and filling.
  12. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
  13. Dust with cocoa before serving

 

