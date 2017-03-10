In the Kitchen: Hazelnut Tiramisu

Courtney Rezendes joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make her Hazelnut Tiramisu.
Ingredients:
- 6 large egg yolks
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 1/4 cup mascarpone cheese (softened)
- 1/2 cup Nutella (hazelnut spread)
- 1 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 2 -7 oz packages Italian Lady Fingers
- 1 cup cold espresso brewed
- 1/2 cup hazelnut flavored liquor
- 2 tablespoons coffee flavored liquor
- 1 ounce cocoa for dusting
Directions:
- In the top bowl of a double boiler (once water comes to a boil), combine egg yolks and sugar. Once water comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low. Cook for about 10 minutes (while constantly whisking) or until sugar has mostly dissolved.
- Remove yolk mixture from heat. Whip the egg mixture with a mixer until yolks are thick and pale colored.
- In a separate bowl, mix together mascarpone cheese and Nutella.
- Add the mascarpone, Nutella mixture to the egg yolk and sugar mixture. Beat until well combined.
- In a separate bowl, whip the cream, vanilla and cinnamon to stiff peaks.
- Gently fold the whipped cream into the Nutella, mascarpone and egg mixture. Set mixture in the refrigerator as you gather ingredients for assembly.
- Mix cold espresso with the hazelnut liquor and coffee liquor.
- Dip the lady fingers into the mixture just to get them wet. Do not soak Lady fingers or they will be mushy!
- Place lady fingers in the bottom of a 9 inch square baking dish (or another similar container).
- Grab the Nutella mascarpone mixture out of the refrigerator and gently spoon half of the mixture over soaked lady fingers.
- Repeat this process with another layer of soaked lady fingers and filling.
- Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
- Dust with cocoa before serving