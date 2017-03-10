Jamestown woman, boyfriend remembered after deadly accident in Michigan

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Two families separated by nearly 1,000 miles are now united by their grief following the loss of a young couple in Michigan.

On Wednesday, Maggie Potter, 23, of Jamestown, was killed along with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Max Muessig, after a tree fell onto their moving car. The pair were making their way to meet Muessig’s family for dinner in his home state of Michigan when strong winds toppled the tree onto Muessig’s Mini Cooper. The couple was instantly killed.

“Devastation, heartbreak,” said Taylor Hodson, Muessig’s sister, when asked to describe her reaction to the news of the young couple’s death. “They were beautiful together. They were beautiful apart. But they were better together, definitely.”

Muessig told Eyewitness News over the phone Friday that her brother met Potter while he was a freshman at the University of Vermont. It was fall of 2015; Potter was a senior at the school.

“They were pretty much inseparable from the start,” Hodson recalled.

Even when Muessig transferred to Michigan State University to be closer to his family, the pair didn’t let the miles separating them get in the way of their young romance.

“It was just spectacular,” said Hodson. “You don’t think of it at the time, but when you look back at it, you see they were meant for each other.”

Tragically, it was during Potter’s most recent visit to Michigan that her and Muessig’s lives were cut short. Potter’s family told Eyewitness News Friday they are honoring and remembering the young couple’s lives.

Hodson said she is trying to find solace in the fact that the pair were together when tragedy struck.

“It definitely helps to know what they were together and they are together forever,” Hodson said. “They will never be apart.”