Lastarza expected to be sentenced Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man convicted of fatally beating a man outside a Federal Hill bar is expected to be sentenced today.

Daniel Lastarza is scheduled to be sentenced in Providence County Superior Court Friday, according to the Attorney General’s office and friends and family of the victim, Jonathan Stack.

Lastarza, 50, was convicted of 2nd-degree murder back in December for beating the 33 year-old Stack to death in the parking lot of the $3 Sports Bar on Atwells Avenue in July 2014.

Stack died in the hospital two days after the assault, which prosecutors said happened after Stack got into an argument with a friend of Lastarza’s over $400. During the confrontation, Stack and a friend of his were struggling with Lastarza’s friend when Lastarza approached and hit Stack with the board twice while Stack was on the ground.

The attack was caught on the bar’s surveillance camera.

Lastarza faces ten years to life in prison.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said that the sentencing will be pushed to Monday if courts are closed because of Friday’s snowfall.