Man indicted for sex trafficking 15-year-old RI girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Brockton, Mass. man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Providence for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old Rhode Island girl across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual activity, according to the office of U.S. attorney Peter Neronha and the Rhode Island division of the Department of Justice.

Andy Joseph, also known as Andrew J. Joseph, 24, is charged with one count each of sex trafficking a child and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of traveling in interstate commerce with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Court documents said Joseph had struck up a connection with the girl online, and went to Rhode Island to meet with her on June 15, 2016, driving her to a hotel in Seekonk to take photographs of her and then offering her on Backpage.com for commercial sexual activity.

Between June 15 and August 13, Joseph arranged for the girl to have sexual encounters, and took most or all of the money paid for each encounter.

A conviction for sex trafficking and transporting a minor for criminal sexual activity each carry a minimum of ten years in prison; traveling in interstate commerce for criminal sexual activity could carry a prison term up to 30 years.

Joseph has been in custody since his arrest December 1, 2016 by Homeland Security personnel and Pawtucket Police.