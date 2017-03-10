Monster Jam Triple Threat comes to The Dunk

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series presented by AMSOIL Central takes the skills of Monster Jam competitors to a whole new level of athletic endurance with the survival of the fittest.

Fans of all ages will enjoy witnessing each competitor drive three customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks to face off in battles of strength, ability and perseverance for the ultimate championship and a highly coveted bid at Monster Jam World Finals.

Feld Entertainment’s Krysten Anderson and Driver-Grave Digger, joined us on set Friday to discuss this weekend’s show.

