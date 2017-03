Earle Street shooting suspect Troy Adams (Mugshot: Central Falls Police)

Diego Garcia and Joshua Rojas (Photos: Woonsocket Police Department)

Marvin Boja is accused of grabbing a bag of cash from an armored truck employee at Twin River Casino.

Wade Brown is accused of selling counterfeit merchandise out of his Cranston store, Litt Fashions.

Roy Bolden, a pastor at a Providence church, is accused of child molestation.

Todd Brown was arrested on drug charges in Central Falls.

Marina Johnston was charged after police say she left her 11-year-old son on the side of the road.

Thomas Gomersall was charged with three counts of attempted breaking and entering and three counts of burglary in Barrington.

Michael Solitro, a teacher and coach at East Providence High School, was charged with hitting his wife.

Jacob Gallant, 41, of Westport, Mass. is accused of stabbing a worker inside a Warwick Rite Aid.

Joshua Rojas, 22, is wanted for a double shooting in Woonsocket. (Woonsocket Police Department photo)

Allister Sylvester, 31, Collin Thompson, 34, Monique Ellington, 33, Ana Oppenheimer, 35,

Providence shooting suspect Steven Savage (Mugshot: Providence Police Department)

From L to R: Benjamin Lindley, James Rodrigues, Erin Pardee (Photos Courtesy: South Kingstown Police)

Luke Lussier, 23, of Bellingham is charged with video voyeurism. (Photo courtesy: Woonsocket Police/Facebook)

Christian Montoya, 24 of Pawtucket, charged with indecent exposure. (Photo courtesy: Pawtucket Police/Facebook)

Police were seeking Timothy Stanley, 30, in connection with a lewd act in the parking lot of Twin River.

Rony Martinez-Pereyra walked away from a work detail at the ACI Thursday morning. (RI Department of Corrections photo)

Suspects arrested in drug sweep (Photos: Pawtucket Police Department)