Newsmakers 3/10/2017: House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, R-West Warwick. Earlier this week one state representative made national headlines when she said there was a lot of drinking that went on during General Assembly sessions. Morgan responds to the allegations and weighs in on the House speaker’s car tax elimination plan as well as the governor’s call for two free years of college tuition.

Then Tim White and Ted Nesi break down some of the bigger headlines from the week, including worse-than-expected financial results for the state’s second-largest private employer.