A round of snowfall caused some trouble in Southern New England Friday morning, but it also made for some beautiful late-winter scenes.

If you snapped some pics today – send them to us via ReportIt!

Late Winter Snowfall Blankets Southern New England View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Not a great day for baseball (Nick Blair) Nor is it a great day for a bike ride (Submitted by Jessy Dowding of Warwick) Snow day! (Submitted via ReportIt!) Jamestown Boatyard (Kim Kalunian/WPRI-TV) Accumulations in Bristol (Tim White/WPRI-TV) Snow-covered lawn in Cranston Morning commute on I-95 Conditions in Westport (Submitted by Deborah Ward) Waiting for spring in Portsmouth (Susan Durant/WPRI-TV) Waiting for spring in Portsmouth (Susan Durant/WPRI-TV) Light accumulation so far in Portsmouth (Susan Durant/WPRI-TV) Snowfall begins in Warwick (Rosie Woods/WPRI-TV) Snowfall begins in Warwick (Rosie Woods/WPRI-TV)