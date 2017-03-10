Police nab suspect in Central Falls triple shooting

Related Coverage Police investigating triple shooting in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man believed to have been involved in a triple shooting in the city was arrested Friday, city police report.

According to police, three people were shot Sunday night near the intersection of Earle and Crossman Streets. None of the victims’ injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Upon investigating, detectives were able to identify Troy Adams as a suspect.

Adams, 32, was located by police on Friday and taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned in court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

The judge set Adams’ bail at $30,000 with surety.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and additional arrests may be made.