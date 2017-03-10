Rhody Round up: Snowing again and smart driving cars

By Published:
FILE - This file photo taken Tuesday, May 13, 2014 shows a row of Google self-driving cars outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. California's Department of Motor Vehicles will miss a year-end deadline to adopt new rules for cars of the future because regulators first have to figure out how they'll know whether "driverless" vehicles are safe. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

This morning in the Rhody Roundup!
We’re chatting about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning, Nick G from Hot 106, former Miss Rhode Island and season 23 winner of “The Amazing Race” Amy Diaz, and actor Matty Blake

– Snow is here when we’re just 10 days away from spring.
Do you mind late-season snow? Do you like spring in New England?

– Josh Gad recently said that men and women alike will love his new movie, “Beauty and the Beast” saying it’s “literally a film for everyone.”
Do you have specific taste when it comes to movies?

– A new report from triple-a shows most drivers feel unsafe sharing the road with fully self-driving cars.