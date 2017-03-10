Southern Rhode Island Home Show Returns

The Annual Southern Rhode Island Home Show comes to the Ryan Center this weekend! This show attracts over 10,000 buying consumers annually and is a match made in heaven for local builders and contractors.

Dean Appleman, Founder of All Seasons Promotions, joined us on set Friday to discuss this weekend’s show.

Hours:

Saturday, March 11 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday,March 12 10 am – 5 pm

Admission: $7.00

Children 12 and under free with an adult

Plenty of free parking

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

