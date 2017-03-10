URI advances in A-10 Tournament with win over St. Bonaventure

PITTSBURGH (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team kept their dreams of the Big Dance alive Friday with a win over St. Bonaventure.

The Rams defeated the Bonnies 74-63 to advance in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Guard E.C. Matthews led URI with 20 points and 5 rebounds while forward Hassan Martin added 19 points, 8 boards and 3 blocks.

The Rams will face Davidson in the semifinals on Saturday after the Wildcats knocked off the top-seeded Dayton Flyers. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Eyewitness Sports will have highlights and reaction starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.