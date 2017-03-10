US Attorney Neronha steps down at AG’s request

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Peter Neronha, the U.S. attorney for the state of Rhode Island for nearly eight years, has resigned at the request of the Trump administration, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

Neronha’s decision is effective at midnight, his spokesman Jim Martin said Friday.

The Justice Department had announced earlier in the day U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was seeking the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were appointed under previous presidents. There are 94 U.S. attorneys nationwide.

In a taping of Newsmakers back in January, Neronha noted it is a new president’s pregorgative to choose his own U.S. attorneys. Neronha is frequently mentioned as a possible candidate for Rhode Island attorney general in 2018, but has declined to discuss his plans in detail while still serving as the state’s top federal prosecutor.

Neronha was appointed U.S. attorney in 2009 by President Obama. In a statement Friday evening, he described serving in the job as “the honor and privilege of my professional life.”

A Jamestown native and North Kingstown High School graduate, Neronha first joined the U.S. Attorney’s office as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2002 and previously served as a special assistant attorney general under former R.I. Attorney General Jeffrey Pine.

“When I began my career in public service as a state prosecutor over 20 years ago, I never could have anticipated what the future would hold,” Neronha said Friday. “I am incredibly grateful to President Obama, and to Senators Reed and Whitehouse, who recommended me to the president, for their confidence in me.”

