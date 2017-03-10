Woman charged after stabbing boyfriend in domestic dispute

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A domestic dispute in Johnston ended with one person stabbed and another facing felony charges.

Johnston police report responding to 2128 Hartford Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday for a report of a domestic dispute in progress. When officers got there they found a man who had fled the immediate area with injuries to his left arm and shoulder.

At the home they found the victim’s girlfriend, 25 year-old Theresa Edwards, and arrested her. Edwards was charged with domestic felony assault with a knife and domestic disorderly conduct, arraigned before justice of the peace and released pending a March 20 court date.

Police said Friday that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he has already been released from Fatima Hospital.