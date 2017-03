PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket firefighters are battling a fire on North Bend Street in their city.

It started shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in a three-story building.

The fire appears to be in the top floor of the building. Eyewitness News cameras captured heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and all the firefighters were ordered out of the building.

Evacuation Tone's just sounded at a house fire on North Bend Street, Pawtucket. All firefighters evacuating the building. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/HAFTdy7tMv — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) March 11, 2017

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.