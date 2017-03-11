Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will go on, despite bitter cold

NEWPORT, R.I (WPRI)- Organizers in Newport are gearing up for Saturday’s 61st annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade’s website says it will be held rain or shine, but it’s the bitter cold they have to worry about this year.

That’s nothing compared to the parade’s history.

Newport Mayor Harry Winthrop says a little snow is nothing to hold them back. “…including a blizzard in the mid 80’s where we were the only parade on the east coast, so we’ve got a lot of stamina, and we’re going to go with it.”

Mayor Winthrop says usually between 40 to 50,000 people come to the festivities.

The two hour parade starts at City Hall and continues into downtown.

You can expect increased law enforcement to curb public drinking, keep everyone safe and continue the family atmosphere.