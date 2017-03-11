Nightclub remains open following vote in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A nightclub in the Capital City will remain open, though they’ll have to close an hour earlier than normal for the next 90 days.

On Thursday, the Providence Board of Licenses voted unanimously to order the Vault Lounge to close at 1 a.m. instead of 2 a.m.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare disagrees with the board’s decision.

“I just don’t think it’s appropriate,” said Pare. “It just perpetuates bad activity here in the city in which we’re trying to clean up.”

In June of 2016, a man was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries near the Vault Lounge.

In September 2014, two men were stabbed outside the club.

Pare tells Eyewitness News the Board of Licenses made the decision in regards to an overcrowding incident on February 20th at the club.

“They were overcrowded by about 80%,” he said. “I think their capacity is just over 100. They lied to us; they said there were 80 [people]. We counted [and] there were nearly 185 [people].

The BOL also required the business owner to pay a $1,000 fine. In addition, a police detail on the weekends will be required.

Eyewitness News reached out to the owner’s of the club multiple times, but we have not heard back.