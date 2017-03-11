URI tames Wildcats, 84-60, will play for Atlantic 10 title on Sunday

(WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island has secured a trip to the Atlantic 10 Championship with a convincing win over Davidson Saturday.
The Rams rolled, 84-60, over the Wildcats to earn a trip to their first A-10 title game in ten years.
The last time the Rams won the A-10 title was 1999.
With the win, the Rams also improve their chances to get into the upcoming NCAA tournament. If they secure the A-10 title they will be in by default.
The Rams now wait for the winner of VCU and Richmond, who play Saturday afternoon. They’ll face the winner Sunday in Pittsburgh.