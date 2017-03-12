Police: man shoots ex-girlfriend, stabs himself

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating after a shooting and stabbing Sunday morning.

According to police, they responded to a home on Audrey Street where a 38 year-old man allegedly stabbed his 33 year-old ex-girlfriend and then shot himself.

Neither person’s injuries are thought to be life-threatening and the man is in custody.

Neither person was identified Sunday afternoon and police said more details would be available Monday.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that there had been a heavy police presence in the area of 7 Audrey Street, where the incident allegedly occurred.