PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in the city’s Elmwood neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The fire sparked around 4 p.m. at 75 Hamilton Street.

Eyewitness News was on scene and observed the fire on the third floor of the three-story wood frame home.

