Selection Sunday: are URI and PC going to the NCAA tournament?

(WPRI) – It’s a big day for college basketball in Rhode Island, as URI and Providence College will find out if they’re headed to the NCAA tournament.

First, the #4 ranked Rams take on #2 VCU at 12:30 in the Atlantic 10 Championship game. The winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, which starts this week.

URI rolled over Davidson Saturday, 84-60, to advance to the championship game. J.P. Smollins will be live in Pittsburgh after the game with all the details.

Meanwhile, coach Ed Cooley and the Providence College Friars, ranked third in the Big East, will be waiting to see if they get invited to the big dance – a prospect which seems likely.

As of this morning most bracketologists have BOTH URI and PC in the NCAA field- hasn't happened since 1997. Ocean state = hoopstown, USA — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) March 12, 2017

The PC Friars will watch selection show privately as a team today and then meet with media if/when name is called. It will be @wpri12 #pcbb — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) March 12, 2017

Sports Director Yianni Kourakis will be live at PC with reaction from the Friars if they are selected.

The NCAA selection show begins at 5:30 p.m. on WPRI 12.