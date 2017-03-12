URI, PC earn bid in March Madness after Selection Show

Related Coverage URI, Friars both heading to NCAA tournament

(WPRI) – For the first time since 1997, both the University of Rhode Island and Providence College will play in the NCAA Tournament in the same year.

The Rams earned an 11 seed and will take on Creighton in the first round Friday in Sacramento, California. The Friars earned an 11 seed and will face USC in a play-in game in Dayton. The Friars beat USC in their regular season after a last-minute buzzer beater. If they win the play-in game Wednesday, they’ll play 6 seed SMU in the first round.

It's 4th straight trip for PC a new program record. 1st time since 1997 both URI and PC in same year @wpri12 #marchmadness — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) March 12, 2017

The committee did Providence no favors seeding them lower than a Marquette team PC beat twice. — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) March 12, 2017

URI by winning the A-10 tourney might have shoved PC into the play-in situation. — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) March 12, 2017

Rhode Island was considered to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble prior to Sunday but their first Atlantic 10 conference championship since 1999 sealed the deal. The Rams beat Virginia Commonwealth Sunday afternoon, 70-63, to punch their ticket to the big dance for the first time in 18 years.

Providence will be going to the tournament for a program record fourth consecutive year. The Friars won six games in a row prior to losing to Creighton in the Big East quarterfinals.

Just spoke with Coach Ed Cooley he remains positive and humbled to be in dance- not dwelling on first four snub #Cobb @wpri12 — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) March 12, 2017