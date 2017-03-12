URI, PC earn bid in March Madness after Selection Show

(WPRI) – For the first time since 1997, both the University of Rhode Island and Providence College will play in the NCAA Tournament in the same year.
The Rams earned an 11 seed and will take on Creighton in the first round Friday in Sacramento, California. The Friars earned an 11 seed and will face USC in a play-in game in Dayton. The Friars beat USC in their regular season after a last-minute buzzer beater. If they win the play-in game Wednesday, they’ll play 6 seed SMU in the first round.
Rhode Island was considered to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble prior to Sunday but their first Atlantic 10 conference championship since 1999 sealed the deal. The Rams beat Virginia Commonwealth Sunday afternoon, 70-63, to punch their ticket to the big dance for the first time in 18 years.
Providence will be going to the tournament for a program record fourth consecutive year. The Friars won six games in a row prior to losing to Creighton in the Big East quarterfinals.