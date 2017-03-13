After gun evidence, Hernandez judge inquiring about Tuesday’s weather

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Just before lunch Monday, Judge Jeffrey Locke told the court considering the double murder trial of of Aaron Hernandez that he would look at the weather forecast, as Boston Herald reporter Laurel Sweet noted on Twitter. A major snowstorm is expected for southern New England Tuesday.

Locke breaks for lunch, tells trial teams, "I'm going to go look at the weather for tomorrow."#AaronHernandez — Laurel J. Sweet (@Laurel_Sweet) March 13, 2017

Witnesses testified on the stand earlier in the morning about the gun prosecutors say Hernandez used to kill Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in June 2012. The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of the shootings after prosecutors say he felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him at a nightclub and spilled his drink.

The murder weapon, prosecutors said, was found in an unlocked briefcase in the trunk of a car driven by Jailene Diaz-Ramos, who was arrested following a 3-car collision in Springfield in June 2013, according to CBS Boston. A Massachusetts state police trooper said the .38 Smith and Wesson revolver and ammunition were found in her car, and she did not have a license for it. Ballistics testing linked the gun to the killings, but no fingerprints or DNA evidence were found on the gun linking it to Aaron Hernandez, the troopers testified.

Earlier in the day, Judge Locke had denied the defense’s Friday motion for a mistrial, related to a former nightclub bouncer’s remark Thursday on the stand that someone in the car looked “just like him,” nodding to Hernandez.