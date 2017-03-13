Dambruch named acting US Attorney for RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following the departure of Peter Neronha, his second-in-command has been named the acting U.S. Attorney for the state of Rhode Island.

Justice Department spokesperson Jim Martin announced Monday that First Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen G. Dambruch will take over the duties as the state’s top federal prosecutor on an interim basis.

Former U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha issued his resignation late last week at the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

According to Martin, Dambruch was appointed as an assistant U.S. Attorney in 2004 before being named head of the Criminal Division in 2007 and first assistant U.S. Attorney in 2014. The Providence College and Boston College Law School alum previously served for 16 years as a state prosecutor with the Attorney General’s office.

Martin said Dambruch intends to keep the current leadership team at the U.S. Attorney’s office in place.