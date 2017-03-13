In the Kitchen: Mad King Burger

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Kevin O’Brien from Splitsville & Howl at the Moon showing us how to make a Mad King Burger, a 21oz triple decker burger on a pretzel bun with double cheese bacon and topped with onion rings.
Ingredients:
- 1 Pretzel bun
- 3 each 7 oz burger patty seasoned with salt and pepper
- 2 each slices of American cheese on two of the patties
- 2 slices of crisp bacon
- 2 battered and fried onion rings
- on bun – 3 pickles, 2 onion rings, tomato, shredded lettuce
- Steak knife through burger, 5 1/2 oz fries seasoned with house fry seasoning
Directions:
- Toast Buns
- Grill burger and bacon
- Fry onion rings and fries
- Assemble burger
- Knife through burger
