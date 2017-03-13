In the Kitchen: Mad King Burger

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Kevin O’Brien from Splitsville & Howl at the Moon showing us how to make a Mad King Burger, a 21oz triple decker burger on a pretzel bun with double cheese bacon and topped with onion rings.

Ingredients:

1 Pretzel bun

3 each 7 oz burger patty seasoned with salt and pepper

2 each slices of American cheese on two of the patties

2 slices of crisp bacon

2 battered and fried onion rings

on bun – 3 pickles, 2 onion rings, tomato, shredded lettuce

Steak knife through burger, 5 1/2 oz fries seasoned with house fry seasoning

Directions:

Toast Buns Grill burger and bacon Fry onion rings and fries Assemble burger Knife through burger

