March Madness brings out the hoops fans in all of us and today on The Rhode Show we met a local teacher who will have you standing and cheering for his amazing ability.

Peter Mollo, a PE Teacher at Shea High School, has been dazzling students and social media with his Harlem Globetrotter level like trick shots. He paid us a visit to discuss his desire to give back and how he hopes the shots will continue to foster positivity within the community.