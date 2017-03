NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Last week, Mayor Jon Mitchell gave the annual State of the City address. He highlighted declining crime rates as well as a significant drop in unemployment.

Mayor Mitchell was live in studio on Eyewitness News at 8 a.m. to discuss the latest improvements in New Bedford.

