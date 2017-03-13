Red Cross, city of Cranston team up to give away free smoke alarms

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — To reduce the number of deaths and injuries from house fires, the Rhode Island chapter of the American Red Cross and the city of Cranston arranged to offer free smoke alarms and installations to those who requested them.

In addition, volunteers coached family members on fire safety and developing escape plans in the event of a fire.

Cranston mayor Allan Fung thanked the Red Cross volunteers, as well as the Cranston Rotary and St. Vincent de Paul for their support. “It really takes a lot to ensure the safety of all of our residents,” he said. Among those adding support were Clean Care of New England, which hosted the smoke alarm campaign kickoff before volunteers fanned out to install detectors in homes. The business specializes in disaster and other “act of God” cleanup — including fires that working smoke alarms could possibly prevent.

If you would like the Red Cross to visit your home for a fire safety check, go to their web site to sign up.

As Daylight Saving Time took effect on Sunday, fire departments also recommended you check your smoke alarm batteries at the same time as you reset your clocks.