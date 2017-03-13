Safety information for Tuesday’s massive storm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Schools, stores and businesses will likely be closed Tuesday as a winter storm with possible blizzard conditions rolls through the New England area.

Food stores will be packed on Monday as residents rush to stock up on food and supplies.

The American Red Cross suggests preparing for the storm by putting together a supply kit. The organization suggests having:

At least a three day supply of water and non perishable food

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Seven day supply of any medications needed

Copies of personal documents such as passports, birth certificates and insurance policies

Cellphone with charges

Extra cash

Sand or salt to make walkways and steps less slippery

Full tank of gas in your car

The American Red Cross suggests taking the following steps for safety DURING the storm:

Bring pets or companion animals inside.

Run water, at a trickle, to help prevent pipes from freezing.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and kept clear.

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines inside.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night to prevent pipes from freezing.

Protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia by wearing warm, loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in several layers.

Frigid temperatures are also expected during the storm. For tips on how to best prepare for extreme cold temperatures from Rhode Island’s Emergency Management Agency, click here.