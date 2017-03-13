StormBeat: Providence Public Schools closed Tuesday ahead of storm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News reporters and meteorologists are covering an impending winter storm expected to hit our area Tuesday, March 14. This page collects all the latest headlines and vital information. Use ctrl+F on your keyboard to search for specific information.

Forecast

A Blizzard Watch is in effect for Providence and points north and west. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire area – except for Block Island – which means 6″ of snow or more is likely. Snow should start between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the highest intensity between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Expected accumulations are 12″ to 18″ for areas north and west and 8″ to 12″ for areas south and east.

Top Headlines

Providence Public Schools closed Tuesday

Gov. Gina Raimondo said she’s been in contact with Massachusetts and Connecticut governors about travel ban possibility. She’ll be making announcements tonight.

Gov. Charlie Baker expected to provide an update on Massachusetts storm preparations Monday at 1:30 p.m. We will effort to live stream it on WPRI.com.

Power outages

Report an outage to National Grid: Call 1-800-465-1212 or if you have life-sustaining equipment in your home call 1-800-322-3223.

Report an outage to Eversource (previously NSTAR): 1-800-592-2000.

Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.

Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.

NEVER touch downed power lines. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.

POWER OUTAGE DATABASE: Track power outages by city or town »

Transportation

Winter Weather Resources

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

Closings and Cancellations



There are dozens of closings and parking bans already listed in the Pinpoint Closing Network. For the latest information click on the below link.

Cities & Towns

Event Cancelations/Postponements

Safety Tips

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.

This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter. Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.

A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours. Prepare your home and car : Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.

: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated. Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.

Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare. Health Department: Those with special health care needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.

