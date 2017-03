We are getting into the St. Patricks Day mood with the New Bedford-based band The Pourmen.

The Pourmen play a blend of Celtic, Folk and acoustic punk rock music at clubs all of the New England region.

Their new record is called “Rise and Shine” and it’s available now.

The Pourmen will be playing two shows on St. Patricks Day at the Greasy Luck Brewery in New Bedford on St. Paddy’s Day, Friday, March 17th.

The first show is 5-7pm and then 9pm -12am.