Travelers relieved to arrive at T.F. Green ahead of storm Sunday night

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday’s Nor-easter is poised to make driving difficult with strong winds and heavy snow falls that could make visibility limited.

As of Sunday, flights into Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport were all on time but come Tuesday it will likely be a different story.

Travelers at the airport Sunday night were relieved to be arriving well ahead of the forecasted storm.

“I’m lucky to be home early,'” said Tim Swanson of North Stonington, Connecticut. Swanson was heading home after arriving at T.F. Green from Philadelphia.

Linda Gandel of Lakeville Massachusetts was on the same flight. Gandel says, “We came from Palm Springs so it was 90. We’re wearing shorts. We’re not packed for a blizzard and so we’re very pleased. We’re happy the flights weren’t delayed.”

Gandel also says fellow travelers were getting a little worried about how the forecast could impact their plans.

“We did talk with other people staying at the same inn in Palm Springs and they’re actually heading to Boston tomorrow so they’re a little worried,” said Gandel.

