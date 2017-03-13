With storm on the way, Cumberland mayor hopes to stay within budget

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Cumberland were getting ready for spring last week, but on Monday, they were back to winter mode.

Frank Stowik, Cumberland’s highway superintendent, is used to this kind of sudden turnaround, having been with the Department of Public Works for 30 years.

“All the plows are ready to go, all the vendors have been called in and notified that they’re going to be called in the morning,” said Stowik.

Crews will be on the road at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Stowik. That includes 38 plows, both town and hired, along with loaders and backhoes.

Heavy storms could cost the town $30,000 or more.

Cumberland has a $200,000 snow budget.

“What is really critical, as a mayor, is that we are always within the budget,” said Cumberland Mayor Bill Murray.

“Within the storms a few years ago, everyone went way over the budget,” he added. “We only went over 40 percent, which was much better than what most towns experienced.”

Even though the storm is less than a day away, Murray said it is too hard to tell how the snow cleanup will affect the town’s budget.

