Breaking News One: Latest on the road conditions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the March Blizzard continues, Breaking News One has been monitoring road conditions.

Slippery and snow covered roads have certainly made travel more difficult. Colonel Ann Assumpico, Superintendent of State Police and Director of Public Safety continues to urge drivers to stay off the roads if possible and to give plows plenty of room. Several inches of snow have been reported across much of the state with increased snowfall and wind speeds steadily increasing.

Rhode Island State Police have reported four minor accidents across the state. No injuries or major incidents have been reported as of 11 a.m.

Troopers were also called to assist a motorist whose car was off the road. Troopers in Wickford, Hope Valley and Lincoln barracks have responded to