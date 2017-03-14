Firefighter hurt as crews battled house fire, strong winds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters had to battle the elements on Tuesday as they worked to put out a fire at a vacant house in Providence.

The flames broke out at about 2 p.m. at 29 Arch St. and caused significant damage to the home.

One firefighter was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Battalion Fire Chief William Kenyon said it wasn’t so much the snow that got in their way, but the strong wind gusts.

“Just the inclement weather conditions – the wind, the rain,” he said. “The wind definitely plays a big factor during firefighting. It really hampers our ability to put it out.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.