In the Kitchen: Grilled Fish Tacos

by Head Chef Meghan Brennan from The Square Peg Published:

Head Chef Meghan Brennan, from The Square Peg, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Grilled Fish Tacos.

Ingredients:

Fish:

  • 1-2 pounds firm fresh fish. (Cod, Swordfish, Monkfish, Salmon)
  • 4 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2  ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6” flour tortillas
  • Shredded cabbage

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Salsa:

  • 2 sweet potatoes. Peeled and diced into 1/4 cubes
  • 1/2 cup black beans
  • 1 jalapeno pepper seeded, de-stemmed, and diced
  • 1 diced red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup diced red onion
  • 2 cloves garlic chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 Lime
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Chipotle Crema:

  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup Chipotle sauce
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions:

  1. To prepare the salsa, coat sweet potatoes with 2 tablespoons oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in a 350 degree oven for 15 -20 minutes. In the meantime lightly sautée jalapeno, bell pepper, red onion, and garlic in remaining oil over medium-high heat. Let everything cool. Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Season with a pinch of salt and the juice of 1 lime.
  2. To prepare Chipotle Crema, combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
  3. To prepare fish, mix dry ingredients in bowl. Coat fish in olive oil and season fish on all sides with dry mix. Heat skillet or grill to medium-high and add non-stick spray or oil. Place the fish in the pan or on grill, and cook for 3-4 minutes per side.
  4. Place the fish on warmed tortillas, top with cabbage, salsa and chipotle crema. Serve immediately.

 

 

