In the Kitchen: Grilled Fish Tacos

Head Chef Meghan Brennan, from The Square Peg, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Grilled Fish Tacos.
Ingredients:
Fish:
- 1-2 pounds firm fresh fish. (Cod, Swordfish, Monkfish, Salmon)
- 4 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 6” flour tortillas
- Shredded cabbage
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Salsa:
- 2 sweet potatoes. Peeled and diced into 1/4 cubes
- 1/2 cup black beans
- 1 jalapeno pepper seeded, de-stemmed, and diced
- 1 diced red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- 2 cloves garlic chopped
- Salt and pepper
- 1 Lime
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Chipotle Crema:
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup Chipotle sauce
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- Pinch of salt
Instructions:
- To prepare the salsa, coat sweet potatoes with 2 tablespoons oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in a 350 degree oven for 15 -20 minutes. In the meantime lightly sautée jalapeno, bell pepper, red onion, and garlic in remaining oil over medium-high heat. Let everything cool. Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Season with a pinch of salt and the juice of 1 lime.
- To prepare Chipotle Crema, combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
- To prepare fish, mix dry ingredients in bowl. Coat fish in olive oil and season fish on all sides with dry mix. Heat skillet or grill to medium-high and add non-stick spray or oil. Place the fish in the pan or on grill, and cook for 3-4 minutes per side.
- Place the fish on warmed tortillas, top with cabbage, salsa and chipotle crema. Serve immediately.