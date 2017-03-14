Lower snow totals expected in SE Mass

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Snow totals in South Eastern Massachusetts may be kept a bit lower during Tuesday’s storm, as the snow is expected to mix with rain in the afternoon.

Officials in New Bedford say they’re still ready for whatever mother nature may throw their way. As of 6:15 a.m. snow has yet to fall in the area but crews were out treating the roads starting at 3 a.m.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell says there will be more than 100 trucks out on the roads today. A parking ban went into effect at midnight and won’t expire for at least two days. School was canceled for the day and all city offices and senior centers will also be closed.

Mitchell also says the city has already used its entire snow removal budget for the year, which is $45,000. He says paying plow drivers overtime during storms is the biggest snow removal expense but it is necessary.

“When we get a storm on the weekend, everyone on the plows is entitled to overtime. And look, they work hard. I’m not begrudging them that but it does get expensive,” says Mayor Mitchell.

With the New Bedford half marathon just five days away, officials say crews will be paying extra attention to the race route and will be clearing away any snow, ice and debris on those streets.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News on WPRI 12 for the latest updates on the winter storm.