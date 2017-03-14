Providence drivers heed storm warning, staying off roads

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The brunt of the March Blizzard rolled into Providence Tuesday morning in full force. The roads were quiet with most schools and businesses closed.

Crews were out before 5 a.m. treating the roads and drivers seemed to have heeded official’s warning to stay home if possible.

Rhode Island State Police Captain John Allen says, “Obviously we urge people to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary. Timing is very similar to the storm we had in February. I know people had an easy time getting in on that storm but late morning and through the afternoon we have over 100 vehicles that were stuck or slid off the highways so you may be able to get in this morning but this afternoon DOT at some point is not going to be able to keep up with the rate the snow is falling which is going to make for a treacherous ride.”