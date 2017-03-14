RI opens Emergency Operations Center to handle winter storm impact

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Emergency Operations Center at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency is open and ready to respond to the winter storm moving through the state Thursday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to give a briefing around noon, with State Police Col. Ann Assumpico and RIDOT Director Peter Alviti expected to join her. Eyewitness News will bring you the news conference live on-air and on WPRI.com.

The Emergency Operations Center allows different agencies in the state to communicate and coordinate.

The hope is that the rain takes over sooner than later.

“We’re still going to get a ton of snow by 2 o’clock today and our message remains the same – if you don’t have to be out, stay home,” said RIEMA Director Peter Gaynor. “My priority is making sure we’re keeping an eye on the transportation system, What do the roads look like? Patches where travel is difficult, where there are whiteout conditions, where there are gridlock or stranded motorists. We want to look at all these things.”

Alviti is urging heavy truckers to find a rest area and wait out the storm.

During a radio interview, the governor said if people hunker down, things will look good in the morning.